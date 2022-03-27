Econ Financial Services Corp Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in American Electric Power by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 294,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. 2,031,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

