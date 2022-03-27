Econ Financial Services Corp Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,418 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,986,000 after acquiring an additional 302,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,267,000 after acquiring an additional 392,681 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,012. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

