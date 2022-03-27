Econ Financial Services Corp Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,809,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,123,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

