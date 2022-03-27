Econ Financial Services Corp Buys Shares of 110,267 X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.07% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $616,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 1,545,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $40.36.

