Econ Financial Services Corp Buys Shares of 56,878 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. PPL makes up 1.3% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 5,988,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -41.88%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

