Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $2.92 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.02. The company had a trading volume of 988,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.