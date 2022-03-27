Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $8.59 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.3% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 99,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 183,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. 826,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

