Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,983,000 after buying an additional 946,390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.48. 17,840,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,105,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

