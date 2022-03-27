Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,269,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,181,000 after acquiring an additional 325,609 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 858,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,797,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,892,000.

USHY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,988 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

