Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.95. 2,644,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,973. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.