Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Clorox accounts for approximately 1.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. 1,077,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

