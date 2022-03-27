Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. 1,188,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,988. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

