Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,845,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

