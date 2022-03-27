Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $9.41 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,406,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.75. 12,789,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,579. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.