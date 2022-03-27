Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $39.29. 5,057,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,131. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

