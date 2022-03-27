Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. 9,355,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,856. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.