Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 107,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

