Emercoin (EMC) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $10,309.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded up 118.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,915,822 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.