Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51,936.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $51,936.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.70 or 0.07047480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,664.70 or 1.00001003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

