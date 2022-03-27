Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 576,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,251,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

