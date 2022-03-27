Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$17.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$6.09 and a 52-week high of C$18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.