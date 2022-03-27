Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enfusion updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Enfusion stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 819,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78. Enfusion has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $23.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

