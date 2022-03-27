Enjoy Technology (ENJY) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) is one of 221 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enjoy Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A N/A -32.98% Enjoy Technology Competitors -15.99% -59.45% -6.94%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enjoy Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Enjoy Technology Competitors 1312 6659 12056 342 2.56

Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 101.54%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.83%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million N/A -2.71 Enjoy Technology Competitors $3.27 billion $497.91 million -67,390.23

Enjoy Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enjoy Technology peers beat Enjoy Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

