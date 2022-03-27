EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $23,965,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

