EnterCoin Trading 55.4% Higher This Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (ENTRC) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $114,148.28 and approximately $3,218.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

