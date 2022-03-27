Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

