Everex Price Tops $0.0214 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $486,094.90 and $10,195.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

