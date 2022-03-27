Everipedia Trading Up 17.8% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $107.18 million and approximately $35.49 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.23 or 0.07052236 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.70 or 1.00102654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,866 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

