ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0581 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $340,192.88 and approximately $752.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003828 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

