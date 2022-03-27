Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the February 28th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmmi by 346.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 312,582 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

Farmmi, Inc is a agricultural e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platform for agricultural products. The firm manages an industry chain of Internet marketing for agriculture products with agricultural technology research and development, family farm development, and product processing.

