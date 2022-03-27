FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.10.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $226.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.25. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

