Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7,092.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($197.47) to £140 ($184.31) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ferguson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ferguson by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $139.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $183.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

