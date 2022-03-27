First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 3,455.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,940 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of First Advantage worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FA traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.59. 568,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,581. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

