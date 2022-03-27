First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.23% of First Financial worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Financial in the third quarter worth about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THFF. StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

