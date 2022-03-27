First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FAD opened at $111.94 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $131.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

