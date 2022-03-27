First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after acquiring an additional 75,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 63,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 32,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID opened at $93.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $107.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

