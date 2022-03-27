First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after buying an additional 630,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after buying an additional 483,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 326,070 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 1,353,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

