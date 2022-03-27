Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of FUTU opened at $37.26 on Friday. Futu has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $181.44. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

