GamerCoin (GHX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.30 Million

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $24.30 million and $10.13 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.80 or 0.07025629 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.90 or 0.99947357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045784 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 838,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,905,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

