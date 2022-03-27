Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 456,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

