Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.30 and a 200 day moving average of $200.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

