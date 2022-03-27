Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,863,000 after buying an additional 1,026,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Fortive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

