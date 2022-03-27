Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco grew its stake in Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.91 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.