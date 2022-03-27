Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $285.59 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.04 and a 200-day moving average of $298.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.