Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $1.31 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

TMUS opened at $124.29 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

