Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of PHG opened at $29.97 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.