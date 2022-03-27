Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 977 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

