Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.16% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

