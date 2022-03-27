Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,398 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after buying an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 189,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

NYSE:CPT opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

