Goose Finance (EGG) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Goose Finance (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $187,486.45 and approximately $54,537.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

